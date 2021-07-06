Stearns County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A man formerly of Grey Eagle was booked into the Stearns County Jail Saturday on an outstanding warrant.

Twenty-year-old William Boyes is charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a girl who was 15-years-old at the time. The arrest warrant was issued when Boyes failed to appear for a hearing earlier this summer.

The sexual assaults allegedly took place multiple times at a home in Stearns County during the summer and fall of 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl underwent a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in January and recounted multiple instances where Boyes touched her sexually.

The Stearns County Jail roster lists Boyes' current address is in Amarillo, Texas. He's charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and five gross misdemeanor charges of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct.