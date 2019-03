ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested for alleged sexual assault Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud

Police says 52-year-old Richard Kelly , entered the bedroom of an adult man and inappropriately touched him without his consent.

Kelly was arrested later that day and taken to Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.