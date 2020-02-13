Sauk Rapids Man Sent to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Woman

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to forcing his way into a Sauk Rapids business and trying to rape a woman. Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Pearson pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in November.

Sauk Rapids Police officers were called to Wash N Tan at 15 2nd Ave. N. last August on a report of an assault in progress.

According to a 911 dispatcher, a woman was heard on the call, screaming and saying, "He won't get off of me." The dispatcher said the woman sounded as though she was being strangled.

Police arrived and found the victim behind the counter. They said her pants were partially off and items in the building were knocked over.

The victim told officers she had locked the doors to the business when Pearson knocked on the door. The victim told police it appeared as though he needed help, so she opened the door. Pearson pushed her inside, telling her to take off her pants before tackling her.

The victim tried to push Pearson off while running to get a portable phone to dial 911. The victim says Pearson pushed her to the ground again while trying to remove her pants and kiss her.

She says she tried to push Pearson off by grabbing him around the throat before police arrived and arrested him.

