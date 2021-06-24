Sauk Centre Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man who pleaded guilty to sexually molesting two young girls has been sentenced to just over 14 years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Elliot Hill pleaded guilty in March to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. He pleaded guilty through a Norgaard plea where the defendant doesn't remember the crimes but does not dispute them.

Court records show Hill told investigators he was an alcoholic and drank every night. He said he did not remember what he would do when he was drunk because he would blackout.

As part of Hill's sentence, he gets credit for serving nearly two-and-a-half years in the county jail. After completing his prison term, he will be on conditional release for 99 years and must register as a predatory offender.

The girls were abused at Hill's Sauk Centre home at various times in 2018.

