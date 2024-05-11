Two People Hurt In Crash Near Sauk Centre

Ashley Township (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-car crash near Sauk Centre on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:30 a car driven by 16-year-old Daisy Zimmerman of Sauk Centre, and a pickup driven by Austin Strong of Little Falls were going west on Highway 28 near County Road 26 when they crashed.

Zimmerman's car then crashed into a pickup driven by Zachary Sanford of Glenwood who was going East on Highway 28. Zimmerman was taken to S. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in her car, 14-year-old Joseph Zimmerman of Sauk Centre was taken to St. Paul Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Strong and Sanford were not hurt in the crash.

