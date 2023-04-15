Stearns County Fugitive Arrested in Sauk Centre Domestic Incident

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Stearns County authorities arrested a wanted fugitive following a stand-off near Sauk Centre last week.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic assault shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 40000 block of Sauk Lake Road in Sauk Centre Township.

Authorities say deputies tried to speak to the suspect, 43-year-old Brian Lemley of Sauk Centre, but he went inside the garage and shut the door behind him. Deputies continued to try to make contact with Lemley, but say all doors to the home were locked.

The Stearns/Benton SWAT team later assisted at the home and was able to speak to Lemley. Nearly five hours later, just before 7:30 p.m., Lemley exited the home and was arrested.

He was taken to the Stearns County Jail and faces threats of violence and domestic assault charges. He also had an active Department of Corrections warrant and will likely face additional charges related to that.

Lemley was serving time under the supervision of Stearns County Community Corrections at a non-DOC facility for a previous domestic assault conviction and was not due to get out until mid-June.

