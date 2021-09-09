Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to providing liquor to a 13-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her.

Twenty-year-old Jose Briseno-Hernandez pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13-15 while being more than two years older.

Briseno-Hernandez and the girl were at the same home one day last month when the two began drinking whiskey. The girl told authorities she became extremely intoxicated.

Court records show Briseno-Hernandez then brought the victim to a bedroom and forced the girl to perform a sex act. The girl said he then forced her to have intercourse.

Briseno-Hernandez told police he knew the girl was 13-years-old and admitted to drinking alcohol and having sex with her.

He'll be sentenced on October 15th.

