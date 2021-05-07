Holdingford Man Charged With Sexual Abuse

ST. CLOUD -- A Holdingford man is charged with four counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually abusing two young girls for years.

Forty-eight-year-old Eugene Loehrer is accused of abusing the girls when they were as young as the 5th grade.

One of the girls said Loehrer smoked cocaine with her last November and since then began giving her marijuana in exchange for sexual favors. The girl said the abuse was both physical and emotional.

A second girl also told authorities about sexual abuse at the hands of Loehrer.

Get our free mobile app

The girls said Loehrer told them not to tell anyone or he would get into trouble.

Court records show Loehrer told authorities he has a bad prostate and that he could not have sex.

Loehrer is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending his first court appearance.