St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused of sexually abusing two young girls has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 64-year-old Michael Mills to eight years and three months in prison. He gets credit for serving more than two years of his sentence in the county jail.

Mills pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old and a significant relationship in July.

According to the criminal complaint, police began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a child in the fall of 2018. The girl, who was 13-year-old at the time, reported Mills had sexually abused her when she was in the 2nd grade and while he was babysitting her.

Records show another girl had also reported Mills had sexually abused her months earlier when she was between five and seven-years-old.

After serving his sentence, Mills will be on probation for an additional 10 years.

