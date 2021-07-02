Red Wing Man Charged With Having Sex With Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Red Wing man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a fifteen-year-old girl.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Keller is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim who was 13-to-15-years old, engaging in prostitution with someone 13-to-15 years-old, and engaging in sexual conduct through electronic communication.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police she met Keller on the social media site "Omegle." Records show the two later began talking on Snapchat, when Keller said he would pay the girl for oral sex. The two met at an Avon Township cemetery for the exchange. The girl told Keller she was fifteen, and he said he was seventeen.

Records show a few days later, the girl's guardian was looking through her phone when she came across several messages from men on multiple sites. There was also a conversation with a friend where the girl said she met up with Keller.

Authorities sent a message to Keller from the girl's snapchat account. According to the charges, Keller said he wanted to start a relationship with the girl but was afraid because she was a minor and asked when she would turn 16.

Keller agreed to meet the girl at an elementary school where he was arrested.