Sartell Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

FOLEY -- A Sartell man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a span of two years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathan Welle has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old.

Court records show the girl told police in Rice that Welle assaulted her multiple times between 2017 and 2019. Benton County court documents show the abuse started when the girl was under the age of 13.

The girl told investigators that Welle would tell her not to tell her mother about it.

Welle will be sentenced on December 30th.

