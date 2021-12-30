Prison Sentence Stayed For Man Who Sexually Assaulted Girl

FOLEY -- A Sartell man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl has been sentenced to 25 years probation. If he violates any of the terms of that probation, he could spend nearly 8-years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathan Welle pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 16-years-old in October.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show the girl told police in Rice that Welle assaulted her multiple times between 2017 and 2019.

Benton County court documents show the abuse started when the girl was under the age of 13.

The girl told investigators that Welle would tell her not to tell her mother about it.