Benton County to Add Amenities to Bend in the River Regional Park

RICE (WJON News) -- Benton County is using a Clean Water, Land, and Legacy grant from the state of Minnesota to make more improvements to one of its parks.

Bend in the River Regional Park near Rice will use a grant worth nearly $798,000 to add amenities. The county is responsible for the difference in the total cost of $938,000.

Among the planned amenities are a picnic shelter, a natural play area, and additional trails and trail connections.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they expect work to begin this spring and be completed by the fall.

