Eden Valley Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Girls

ST. CLOUD -- An Eden Valley man is charged with sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years.

Forty-two-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra is charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls, ages 12, 10, and 7 were brought to St. Cloud Hospital for sexual assault exams Tuesday. The mother believed Sosa Saavedra had been abusing them.

Court records show the two older girls tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and all three recounted events when Sosa Saavedra performed various sex acts on them when they were as young as seven-years-old.

The oldest girl said the abuse started with her in 2015 and has taken place at two separate homes, one in Waite Park and one in Eden Valley.

Sosa Saavedra is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

