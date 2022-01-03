South Haven Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Sleeping Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man is charged with felony criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 20-year-old Nathan Valley used his hands to assault the woman last Thursday.

Records show the victim and Valley were friends of three years but had never had a romantic relationship. Valley picked the woman up just before noon and brought her to his house to hang out. She told sheriff's deputies that she took a nap because she had been up all night and later woke up to Valley with his hand down her pants and her bra pushed up.

Records show the victim told Valley "no" and moved away, but he allegedly pulled her back and did it again. After being told "no" again, Valley allegedly got upset, left the room, and started hitting the walls.

Get our free mobile app

The victim got a ride home from a friend and went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Sheriff's deputies then watched as the victim and Valley had a text conversation. They say Valley admitted to touching the woman's buttocks and breasts but denied inserting his finger into her vagina.

Valley was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest