Police: Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House

SAUK RAPIDS -- A man has been arrested after the vehicle was driving hit a house in Sauk Rapids. Police Chief Perry Beise says the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue North.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and was seen leaving the area and was stopped by a Sauk Rapids police officer.

The driver, 28-year-old Jacob Heins, was arrested. Beise says his blood-alcohol level tested at .20.

The Sauk Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene and turned off the gas line due to a natural gas leak at the home, which was caused by the vehicle hitting the gas meter.

No one in the home was hurt.