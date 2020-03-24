Police: Driver Arrested After Crashing Into House
SAUK RAPIDS -- A man has been arrested after the vehicle was driving hit a house in Sauk Rapids. Police Chief Perry Beise says the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue North.
The vehicle was heavily damaged and was seen leaving the area and was stopped by a Sauk Rapids police officer.
The driver, 28-year-old Jacob Heins, was arrested. Beise says his blood-alcohol level tested at .20.
The Sauk Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene and turned off the gas line due to a natural gas leak at the home, which was caused by the vehicle hitting the gas meter.
No one in the home was hurt.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app