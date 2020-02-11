Update: Sauk Rapids Squad Car Involved in Crash During Chase

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids squad car was involved in a crash while responding to a police chase involving a reported stolen vehicle.

Chief Perry Beise tells WJON News the crash happened at the intersection of Benton Drive and 2nd Street North on Saturday. Beise says the officer was responding with lights and sirens. No one was hurt in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the accident investigation.

This incident happened on Saturday morning in Sauk Rapids. It was a separate stolen vehicle incident from the one that happened later that same day in the afternoon, as we had incorrectly reported earlier.