Food, Fun and Games! Sauk Rapids Police Department’s Day In The Park

Getting to know your neighbors is always good, right? Well, it's also really good to get to know your local law enforcement. They are the ones that are out in our communities keeping us safe every day.

We just had National Night out earlier this week. If you don't know what that is, a quick google search gives this definition:

National Night Out is an annual Community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Did you know that the first National Night Out began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes? It's grown into a much bigger event, with community parties and law enforcement members stopping by as many of the parties as possible to get to know people.

Looks like the Sauk Rapids Police aren't ready for the party to end. They're inviting the community out for a cookout at Lions Park.

Hello all,

Sauk Rapids Police Department is doing a cookout at Lions Park, we will be set up near the splash pad.

Members of the Sauk Rapids Police Department will be in the park from 5:00pm-7:00pm and encourage the community to come spend some time with us.

The flyer with all the information is attached below. If you have any questions, feel free to ask!

We look forward to spending time with our community and getting to know you better.

Food, drinks and fun! The kids will love the bag boards and the Splash pad to play in. Mark your calendars for the end of the month for a family day in the Park!

