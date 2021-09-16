Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Sherburne County Community

PRINCETON -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving to a Sherburne County community.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old David Kangas Jr is moving to the area of 307th Avenue Northwest and 147th Street in rural Princeton.

According to the sheriff's office, Kangas served his sentenced for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and is not wanted by police.

A community notification meeting will be held on Tuesday beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Zimmerman Public Safety Building.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office will be available to answer any questions.