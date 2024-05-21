City of Waite Park Looking To Create EDA

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park could potentially have an Economic Development Authority (EDA) next year. The City Council received information and discussed creating an EDA at a working session on Monday.

The city was looking at creating both an EDA and a Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) but decided to move forward with just the EDA part. The advantage of having an EDA versus an HRA is that an EDA can do industrial, commercial, and housing all in one and is more flexible to promote growth and development.

The creation of the EDA would give the city levying authority that would provide opportunities for money to be used to help with development efforts. The city could still add an HRA in the future if they decided to do so. The next step is to look at the financials and have another discussion in June with that information.

