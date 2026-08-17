WAITE PARK (WJON NEWS) -- The City of Waite Park is looking to add a new tool to help with snow removal. At Monday night's city council meeting, the council will vote to approve buying a brine-making and blending system for the Public Works Department.

The total cost of the system is $90,000, and the city says the 2026 snow and street budget has enough funds for the purchase. Brine can be used for anti-icing and pre-wetting the street, which allows salt to adhere to the pavement better, begin working sooner, and reduce the amount of salt lost through bouncing and scatter.

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The brine system will also allow the Public Works Department to adjust the amount of salt being used by snowstorm rather than treating every one the same. The city estimates the brine system could potentially save 20 - 30 percent in salt costs a year.

There is also the potential for additional savings through reduced waste, reduced equipment use, labor efficiency, and improved winter storm response. Waite Park currently uses about 400 tons of salt per year at a cost of around $115 per ton.