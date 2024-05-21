Mobile Mini-Concerts Return to St. Cloud Area on Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some Mobile Mini-Concerts are coming back to the St. Cloud area.

The annual Minnesota Bach Festival, a month of musical events throughout the state, is bringing a series of Mobile Mini-Concerts to the area this Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The concerts are in a pop-up format, featuring a Bach Society of Minnesota musician performing a brief solo concert before moving on to the next location.

Oboist and music teacher Brendon Bushman will perform in four locations starting at 2:00 p.m. at Art in Motion on the Lake Wobegon Trail in Holdingford, at 3:00 p.m. at Art and Heritage Place at the Haehn Museum in St. Joseph, at 4:00 p.m. at Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud, and at 4:40 p.m. at Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

The Mobile Mini-Concerts are free and open to everyone.

Bach Society of Minnesota musicians will present 80 mini-concerts in public spaces in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester, Duluth, Stillwater, Winona, and St. Cloud.

Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932.

