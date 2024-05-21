Sun Country Airlines Announces Winter, Spring Break Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Travelers who want to book flights now for the Christmas holidays, winter, and spring break vacations Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has just released its schedule through the end of April of next year.

They say this is Sun Country's largest winter schedule so far with more than 55 nonstop flights and seats available from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The most nonstop destinations are to beach destinations in Florida, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, including 12 nonstops to cities in Florida, nine in the Caribbean, and six in Mexico.

Sun Country Airlines operates 122 routes serving 108 airports across North America.

