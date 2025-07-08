ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to live in the St. Cloud area was slightly below the national average in the first quarter of this year.

The ACCRA Cost of Living Index is compiled and published quarterly by the Council for Community and Economic Research.

It is based on almost 61 different items for which the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce collects prices.

The overall cost of living in St. Cloud was 96.6 percent of the national average.

Broken down by the six components, our housing costs are at 84 percent, transportation is 92.5 percent, utilities are 94.8 percent, and groceries are 95.5 percent. The two components where we are above the national average are Health Care costs at 118 percent, and Miscellaneous goods and services at 106.1 percent.

Comparing other regional centers in the area:

Minneapolis - 91.9 percent

St. Paul - 92.8 percent

Mankato - 93.5 percent

St. Cloud - 96.6 percent

Rapids City - 97.3 percent

Eau Claire - 99.9 percent

READ RELATED ARTICLES