St. Cloud’s Cost Of Living Beats The National Average
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cost to live in the St. Cloud area was slightly below the national average in the first quarter of this year.
The ACCRA Cost of Living Index is compiled and published quarterly by the Council for Community and Economic Research.
It is based on almost 61 different items for which the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce collects prices.
The overall cost of living in St. Cloud was 96.6 percent of the national average.
Broken down by the six components, our housing costs are at 84 percent, transportation is 92.5 percent, utilities are 94.8 percent, and groceries are 95.5 percent. The two components where we are above the national average are Health Care costs at 118 percent, and Miscellaneous goods and services at 106.1 percent.
Comparing other regional centers in the area:
Minneapolis - 91.9 percent
St. Paul - 92.8 percent
Mankato - 93.5 percent
St. Cloud - 96.6 percent
Rapids City - 97.3 percent
Eau Claire - 99.9 percent
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- New Motorcycle Lane Rules Rolling Out This July
- Veterans Compassionate Care Fund Reaches Halfway Goal
- Get Ready for Night of 80s Hits At The Paramount
- Minnesota's Trade Landscape Shifts With Mixed Export Results
- Minnesota Tourism Feels the Pinch From Fewer International Visitors
35 Classic Atari Games Worth a Shocking Amount of Money
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll