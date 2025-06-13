ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota exports declined six percent in the first quarter of this year.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says while overall U.S. exports grew three percent during the period, Minnesota was among 20 states nationwide that saw declines.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says,

"On-again, off-again tariffs issued by the Trump Administration continue to cause significant uncertainty and concern for Minnesota companies."

Minnesota Made Products Up/Down on Global Market

Global sales for eight of Minnesota's top 10 exported products fell in the first quarter, with vehicles down 25 percent, cereals down 63 percent, and optic and medical goods down five percent.

However, Minnesota did have strong demand for minerals and fuels up four percent, plastics up four percent, dairy, eggs and honey up 85 percent, and soybeans up 36 percent.

International Trading Partners Up/Down

North American exports dropped as sales slumped to our top two trade partners, Canada and Mexico, down three percent and 16 percent, respectively. Exports to Australia declined 31 percent, and the European Union were down five percent.

But, there was increased demand to other markets with the Middle East up 12 percent, and European markets outside the European Union up 17 percent.

Minnesota Trade Office Executive Director Gabrielle Gerbaud says,

"We continue to focus on pursuing international growth opportunities and helping Minnesota companies expand their reach and make new connections in foreign markets."

