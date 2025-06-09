ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands of quilters will be coming to town this month.

The Minnesota Quilt Show will be at the River's Edge Convention Center, Thursday, June 19th through Saturday, June 21st.

The event will feature about 800 quilts, lots of classes, lectures, and up to 100 vendors.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Show co-director Brenda Lyseng says they'll be taking over the facility for the weekend.

We expect between 4,000 and 5,000 people, including all the people visiting, the people teaching, and all the vendors. You will notice that we are in town, especially the downtown folks will notice that we are there, because the restaurants will be crowded.

The Minnesota Quilt Show is returning to St. Cloud after a few-year absence. They will be back in town again next year as well.

The show started in 1979.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Lyseng says they have two certified judges who will be judging up to 800 quilts.

All the quilts that are entered in the judged categories are spread out and put into categories so that we have all the modern quilts together, all the whole cloth quilts together, all the mixed media quilts together, so they can be judged apples-to-apples, that type of thing.

Lyseng says there is a total of $30,000 in prize money on the line with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in several categories.

The event is open to the public tickets at $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 13 to 18 years old, and free for kids 12 and younger.

Get our free mobile app

The hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES