ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A major renovation project is planned for a significant building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota 4-H have launched a $35 million campaign to renovate the iconic three-story 4-H Building.

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It is the largest project of its kind for both the State Fair and the University of Minnesota Extension.

So far, 60 percent of the $35 million fundraising goal has been raised.

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The 85-year-old 100,000 square foot 4-H Building opened in 1939.

Nearly 5,000 4-Hers who earn trips to showcase their projects at the State Fair use the building. The building's dormitories provide lodging for up to 700 4-Hers a night during the State Fair, and a cafeteria serves thousands of meals daily. The first floor is open to fair guests during the 12 days of the State Fair with project displays, demonstrations, and live entertainment.

The majority of the work will begin after this year's fair, with the updates completed by the 2027 State Fair.

Minnesota 4-H reaches nearly 58,000 youth across the state with enrollment increasing by a third in the past four years. They have a goal to reach 100,000 young Minnesotans.