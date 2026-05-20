SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice High School has recognized 18 student-athletes and 2 fine arts participants who have committed to continuing their participation at the collegiate level following graduation.

The students were honored during the annual Signing Day Celebration.

In addition to recognizing the college-bound participants, as part of the school's Senior Awards and Scholarship Night, they also presented the annual “Of the Year” honors:

• Female Athlete of the Year - Ally Lucas

• Male Athlete of the Year - Carter Riedeman

• Female Performer of the Year - Hailey Bischoff

• Male Performer of the Year - Avery Nathe

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College Commits (Row 1, L-R): Zachary Kardell (St. John's University, Football), Amelia Michael (Bemidji State University, Golf), Elka Sowada (Bethel University, Cross Country and Track & Field), Sumalee Jacobson (Bemidji State University, Track & Field), Adalyn Godfrey (Northern State University, Swimming), Kylie Freitag (University of Minnesota - Duluth, Dance).

(Row 2, L-R): Madison Miller (Southwest Minnesota State University, Swimming), Claire Rogholt (University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, Volleyball), Leah Roesch (College of St. Benedict, Tennis), Stella Lambaere (College of St. Benedict, Volleyball), Cadence Welter (St. Cloud State University, Dance), Alayna Booth (Alexandria Tech and Community College, Volleyball).

Row 3 (L-R): Anthony Wolbeck (Crown College, Football), Samuel Kulus (St. Olaf College, Football), Wendi Peterson (Concordia College - Moorhead, Volleyball), Carter Riedeman (St. Cloud Tech and Community College, Baseball), Brody Owings (St. John's University, Track & Field), Benjamin Neumann (Gustavus Adolphus College, Football)

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Fine Arts Commits (L-R): Addison Nellis (University of Minnesota - Marching Band), Zachary Euteneuer (University of Minnesota - Marching Band)