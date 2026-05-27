ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Five St. Cloud Area School District students have advanced to the Midwest Chinese Speech Finals.

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After advancing through earlier rounds of the competition, Chinese immersion students Eliza Dorholt an 8th grader at North Junior High, Ezekiel Jennings an 11th grader at Apollo High School, Charlie Schleper a 10th grader at Apollo, and two students taking Chinese as a foreign language, Iman Adan a 9th grader at Tech High School, and Baron La a 10th grader at Apollo, will compete at Walter Payton College Prep High School in Chicago.

The top three finishers in each competition group will get medals and prizes. Winners from each category earn a chance to compete in Beijing, China. The 2026 Midwest Grades 7-12 Chinese Speech Contest finals will be held on Saturday in Chicago.