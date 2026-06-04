ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota has received a grant to help train the next generation of manufacturers.

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Greater St. Cloud has been awarded a $50,000 FAME Catalyst Grant from the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Institute. Central Minnesota is one of only six regions in the country selected to launch the next chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education.

The grant will be used for research, planning, and partnerships. It offers earn-and-learn apprenticeship programs that train the next generation of manufacturing talent through a combination of paid work experience and classroom education.

Manufacturers across the country face more than 400,000 open jobs due to a skills gap. That number could grow to 1.9 million unfilled positions by 2033.

Once the chapter is established, local manufacturers will partner with community colleges or technical schools to offer structured, hands-on training and education. The first cohorts of students are expected to be selected for employment in the spring of 2027, with training and classes beginning in the fall of 2027. This chapter would be the first of its kind in Minnesota, bringing FAME's total chapters up to 52 across 19 states.