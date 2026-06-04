A Minnesota boy has been named the 2026 Gerber Spokesbaby.

Cameron Chung is a smiley 10-month-old who was picked from a field of 100,000 entries in Gerber's annual Photo search contest.

And just look at that smile...

Gerber Gerber loading...

Cameron was chosen in a nationwide search of magical moment photos.

Cameron's mom and dad sent the picture into Gerber's annual contest to find the kiddo who represents the Gerber brand for the next year as the Gerber Spokesbaby.

Cameron and his parents were introduced to the world, live on NBC's TODAY Show.

What was Cameron's magical photo moment?

The photo above was Cameron's first intentional smile that followed a family walk this past winter here in Minnesota.

“Navigating a colicky newborn and a challenging postpartum experience was incredibly tough, a reality we know so many mothers and parents quietly share,” said Rachael Olsen, Cameron’s mom. “But seeing Cameron’s first true smile break through on that cold Minnesota day was pure magic. It erased the exhaustion of those early months and reminded us that his joy makes every single challenge worth it.”

Cameron and his family will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and in marketing.

The family will receive $50,000 plus a special wardrobe package valued at $2,000.

“To have Cameron named as the 2026 Gerber Baby is a dream come true,” added Alden Chung, Cameron’s dad. “We’re so excited to share his smile with the world."