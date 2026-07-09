Your Feet Take A Beating All Summer And Here Is What To Do About It

Our feet and ankles are our foundation and keeping both healthy is so important for mobility. To discuss common foot and ankle ailments, I was joined by Rejuv Medical Physicians Assistant Terrence Keller.

Running

In the summer months more and more people are participating in 5Ks and half marathons. Keller says runners should prepare for these events by training properly and wearing the correct foot wear for what they are doing. He says common foot and ankle injuries include plantar fasciitis, and ankle sprains.

Plantar Fasciitis

Keller says plantar fasciitis is when there is pain at the base of the foot, close to the heel and it is bottom of the foot pain. He says often times sufferers complain of a pain as they get out of bed in the morning. Keller says the reason for that is because when you go to bed at night, your feet are often times pointed which is why it hurts so much when you take that first step in the morning. He says rest is the number one thing you can do to help with plantar fasciitis. Keller believes implementing some cross training like swimming could really help. He says toe yoga is another option for those dealing with plantar fasciitis. A massage with golf balls, a frozen water bottle or a gentle massage can help with that inflamed arch.

What's Dangerous

A dangerous thing people with pain and discomfort often do is ignore the pain. Keller says that is probably the worst thing you can do. He believes if you do that, it will be harder to treat and will likely ailment will stay with you for a longer period of time.

Treatments

Treatments they can do a Rejuv Medical include physical therapy, orthotics or changing the type of shoe you are wearing. Keller suggests working with a professional on the type of footwear you choose could help if you are dealing with plantar fasciitis. Shockwave therapy can treat plantar fasciitis and it is non invasive and can increase the healing potential.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Terrence Keller, click below.