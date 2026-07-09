LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation has awarded 10 grants totaling $61,000 to Central Minnesota nonprofits.

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Grant recipients in the St. Cloud metro area include: What Would Bri Do/Bri's Lodge of St. Cloud, receiving $5,000 for enhanced volunteer recruitment; Recovery Community Network in St. Cloud, receiving $5,000 to make a phone-based support program available during the summer, and Next Gen Voices of St. Cloud, receiving $5,000 for fund-development planning.

Other grants are going to Main Street Family Services of Elk River getting $5,000 to maintain mental health and family support services, Wellness in the Woods in Eagle Bend getting $5,000 for succession planning, Sprout MN in Little Falls getting $10,000 for strategic and succession planning, The Center in Brainerd getting $10,000 to build fund-development capacity, My Neighbor to Love Coalition in Brainerd getting $5,000 to stabilize operations, Friends of Linden Hill in Little Falls getting $6,000 for strategic planning, and Crow Wing County Victim Services in Brainerd getting $5,000 to stabilize operations.

The Initiative Foundation offers multiple rounds of grants for emerging needs and nonprofit capacity-building throughout the year.