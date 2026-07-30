RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The 46th annual Minnesota Bluegrass August Festival is coming up. The event runs from Thursday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 9th, at El Rancho Manana Campground in Richmond.

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It's four days of music on six stages, plus workshops, showcases, dances, and jam sessions.

President Dale Gruber says they have a new "Underground Stage" this year that will feature progressive bluegrass music. The "Family Stage" is popular for all ages.

They do a lot with the young kids. They have instruments there that they can teach them a little bit about the instrument, what it sounds like.

The "Main Stage" will feature local, regional, and national acts. Gruber says he's excited to bring in an Australian artist this year who plays a mix of country and bluegrass music.

Up to 2,500 people are expected to attend the festival.

Gruber says what sets their music festival apart from others is that it is very interactive with workshops, jam sessions, and square dancing. Aspiring songwriters will be able to hone their skills.

In our showcase tent, a lot of times, what we'll have there is a songwriting clinic where they talk about how to write a song.

But, he says, you don't have to participate to enjoy the weekend.

If you just want to come and sit in a shaded area, where our big stage is, it's just one of the best stages around the country. It looks like an old log cabin that sits in the woods, and you look down upon it. There are trees around it. It's really cool.

There is a vendor market if you want to do some shopping, and food and beverages will be sold on the grounds. If you go, you should bring your own chair.

You can buy tickets on the Minnesota Bluegrass August Festival website, on The Value Connection, or get your tickets at the main gate. Gruber says a carload of people is just $25.