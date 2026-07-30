UNDATED (WJON News) -- As dry conditions persist, more of Minnesota is now experiencing a drought.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 76% of the state is experiencing at least a moderate drought. That's up from the previous week when just under 48% of Minnesota was in a moderate drought.

The dry conditions are nearly statewide, with more than 95% of Minnesota experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Just under 35% of the state is in a severe drought.

In the tri-county area, eastern Stearns County and all of Benton and Sherburne counties are in a moderate drought. Western Stearns County is considered abnormally dry.

With showers and thunderstorms forecasted for Thursday night, there could be some relief on the way, primarily in central and southern Minnesota.

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