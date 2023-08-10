Minnesota Drought Conditions Persist With Little Relief

UNDATED (WJON News) -- No real change in Minnesota's drought conditions despite some rain showers over the last week.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show the entire state is abnormally dry and nearly 80% is in a moderate drought.

The eastern sliver of Stearns County and significant portions of Benton and Sherburne County remain in an extreme drought. Conditions improve west of St. Cloud and into the western part of Stearns County.

Other areas in extreme drought include portions of Aitkin and Crow Wing County northwest of Mille Lacs Lake and in southeastern Minnesota near Rochester.

