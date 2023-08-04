Central MN Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of central Minnesota businesses will use some state grant money to expand their operations.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is issuing $13-million to help 15 businesses through the Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund.

Elemet Group in Princeton will get a total of $1.8-million to help build a new $26.4-million facility. The robotic welding, heavy machining, and manufacturing company will also add 45 jobs through the expansion.

Falls Fabricating in Little Falls will use a total of $365,000 from the two funds for a 40,000-square-foot expansion to their facility and upgrade equipment. The $15-million expansion will create 32 new jobs.

Renegade Truck Equipment in Richmond will use $400,000 toward a $3.3-million expansion. The truck body manufacturer will add 15 new jobs at nearly $37-per-hour.

The Job Creation Fund and Minnesota Investment Fund grants are issued to help spur outside investment and create good-paying jobs in growing industries.

