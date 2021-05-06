Sauk Centre, Princeton Receive State Infrastructure Grants

SAUK CENTRE/PRINCETON -- Two central Minnesota cities are getting state grant money for infrastructure improvements.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded Sauk Centre over $1.3 million to help create a new 58-acre industrial park.

The estimates there will be another $177 million in private investment and 20 new jobs in the park within five years.

Princeton is getting $575,000 to help with extensions of streets and utilities to allow Northwoods Manufacturing and Sylva Corporation to expand. The companies project to retain and add 170 full-time jobs.

The Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program supports communities outside the Twin Cities.

