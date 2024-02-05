St. Cloud Organization Awarded Pathways To Prosperity Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization is one of 43 in the state to receive a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Career Solutions received a $300,000 "Pathways to Prosperity" grant for its "Bridges to Advance Safety and Maintenance" program.

Career Solutions Executive Director Tammy Biery says the program is designed to provide training to people who are looking to be facilities and safety maintenance workers, and they took a different approach for the Bridges program:

"So this one we took a different pathway because you know welding is for one industry, but we really felt that this proposal, having a maintenance technician as the you know the end output would meet the need of all of the industries that we're trying to serve here in central Minnesota."

She says Career Solutions has partnered with St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) for the course work, and people would also get their boiler license and OSHA-30 safety card.

Get our free mobile app

Biery says they don't have a start date yet but anyone interested should contact Career Solutions. You can contact Career Solutions on their website or call 320-308-5320 and ask for Kim.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud