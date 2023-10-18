Annandale Receives Grant To Revitalize Retail Space

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An area city has received a grant to help renovate a downtown building. The City of Annandale has received a $176,000 grant to remove asbestos and demolish the building at 20 Oak Ave South.

The city will then redevelop the site into a mixed use building that will include two 2,500-square-foot retail spaces and four apartments. The project will help leverage $1.7 million of private investment, with matching funds being offset by tax increment financing.

The grant was part of $1.9 million in grants awarded by The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

