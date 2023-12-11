Holiday Train Making 25th Annual Trip Through Minnesota This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) --The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has begun its 25th annual trip through the northern United States and will be making several stops in central Minnesota this week.

The train will be pulling up to railway crossings in Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, and Eden Valley on Wednesday night. Each stop will be 45 minutes long with a 30-minute musical performance by Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter.

The train is nearly 1,000 feet in length and made up of 14 brightly lit and decorated cars. Attendance is free, but you are encouraged to bring a food or monetary donation that will go to the local food shelf.

CPKC Holiday Train 12/13/2023 Stops:

Loretto - 4:15 p.m. arrival, 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. performance, Hennepin County Road 19

Buffalo - 5:45 p.m. arrival, 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. performance, 5th Street NE

Annandale - 7:15 p.m. arrival, 7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. performance, Harris Street West

Eden Valley - 8:55 p.m. arrival, 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. performance, State Street (Highway 22)

