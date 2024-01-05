Take in the Beauty of MN. 3 Great Outdoor Candlelight Events.
It's starting to get a little more brisk and chilly here in Minnesota. We had a very mild December but you know it has to get colder at some point, right? But that doesn't mean you need to stay indoors. There's so much to choose from and it's good to get out into nature!
I think the nighttime candlelight walks/ snowshoe/ ski events are so beautiful so I wanted to highlight a few for your to enjoy! Just bookmark this page so you can go back and check as each new event comes up.
SPRINGBROOK NATURE CENTER - FRIDLEY
GATEWAY STATE TRAIL - MAHTOMEDI
This walk is scheduled for January 6th. Enjoy a walk with hundreds of lit candle luminaries on this 2 mile roundtrip trail. There'll be bonfires, not only for warmth but also for roasting marshmallows. Hot Chocolate and cider available as well. Details here on this Candlelight walk.
WILD RIVER STATE PARK - CENTER CITY
Be a part of the annual winter tradition on February 10th. Five miles of trails will be illuminated by candles and you can walk, ski or snowshoe. Warm up at the huge bonfire. Details here from the DNR.
