Take in the Beauty of MN. 3 Great Outdoor Candlelight Events.

It's starting to get a little more brisk and chilly here in Minnesota. We had a very mild December but you know it has to get colder at some point, right? But that doesn't mean you need to stay indoors. There's so much to choose from and it's good to get out into nature!

I think the nighttime candlelight walks/ snowshoe/ ski events are so beautiful so I wanted to highlight a few for your to enjoy! Just bookmark this page so you can go back and check as each new event comes up.

SPRINGBROOK NATURE CENTER - FRIDLEY

Will you resolve to spend more time outside this year? Or to connect with others while breathing in crisp winter air? We have the perfect events for you this winter. Join us for a Lantern Light Hike through some of the trails at Springbrook Nature Center, a cozy fire in the outdoor fireplace and delicious smores!

Registration is required - sign up on our website under All Ages Programs

GATEWAY STATE TRAIL - MAHTOMEDI

This walk is scheduled for January 6th. Enjoy a walk with hundreds of lit candle luminaries on this 2 mile roundtrip trail. There'll be bonfires, not only for warmth but also for roasting marshmallows. Hot Chocolate and cider available as well. Details here on this Candlelight walk.

WILD RIVER STATE PARK - CENTER CITY

Be a part of the annual winter tradition on February 10th. Five miles of trails will be illuminated by candles and you can walk, ski or snowshoe. Warm up at the huge bonfire. Details here from the DNR.

