3 Captivating MN State Parks Named Best In U.S.

When it comes to spending time outside there are a LOT of choices. Not only here in Minnesota, but all across America. So if you're looking to spend some time out in nature on New Years Day and beyond, this recent survey may help you decide where to go.

Sustainable Jungle just released a survey of 3,000 families. They asked them to rate New Years Day nature walks they would like to experience. Three Minnesota state parks made the list.

The great part of the outcome of this survey is that all 3 of the Minnesota State Parks that made the list of the top 150 nature walks are all participating in the FREE "First Day Hikes" program on New Years Day.

You may have seen my story yesterday about the "First Day Hikes". That's were you and your family or friends can enjoy a FREE New Years Day guided hike at one of 12 participating Minnesota State Parks.

Here are the 3 parks that made the list of the "Best 150 Nature Walks on New Year's Day":

Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, MN - This was highest on the list of 150, coming in at number 61.

Frontenac State Park in Frontenac, MN - Many of their hikes overlook Lake Pepin. This park came in at number 118.

Minneopa State Park in Mankato, MN - You can drive through 325 acres of Bison range here! This park came in at number 142.

Number one on the list was Lanikai Pillbox Hike in Oahu, Hawaii. Yeah, it's hard to beat out Hawaii on any list, but our Minnesota State Parks are beautiful too. Now you can make plans for a FREE day of fun on a "First Day Hike" one of these 3 Minnesota state parks, or any of the 12 parks that are participating.

Know that the guided hike and park admission are free, but it does cost $7 to park. All the details HERE.

