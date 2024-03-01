PLAN NOW: Top 7 Minnesota State Parks to Visit This Year

60+ degree weather in February is such a tease. Will it still be that warm when ACTUAL Spring hits on March 20th? Will it be warmer? Will we get hit with a series of fashionably late blizzards? Let's stay positive.

Plan ahead to visit State Parks in Minnesota this year. Which is your favorite? It was March's first Question of the Century.

Image by Choad Gooseberry Falls State Park (Image by Choad) loading...

I can personally vouch for this one, and it's #1 for a reason: waterfalls beautiful enough to make boomers into Instagram Influencer-wannabes, easy hiking (a BIG plus for Mr Arthritic Knee here), and a great gift shop.

Itasca State Park via dnr.state.mn.us Itasca State Park via dnr.state.mn.us loading...

The birthplace of the mighty Mississippi River also has a plethora of hiking trails and historical points of interest that just might require a couple days to fully explore.

McCarthy Beach State Park via dnr.state.mn.us McCarthy Beach State Park via dnr.state.mn.us loading...

Confession time: I'd never heard of McCarthy Beach State Park until it was mentioned this morning. It's on the Sturgeon Lake chain near Hibbing, so you know it'll be beautiful. And perhaps a little less crowded than the more famous Gooseberry and Itasca State Parks.

Split Rock Lighthouse Split Rock Lighthouse State Park (Image by Choad) loading...

NOTE: The lighthouse itself is NOT managed by the state park, but by the Minnesota Historical Society.

Mountain biking, hiking Day Hill, cart-in and backpack campsites...lots to do that don't even involve the lighthouse. Of course, you'll want to see it if you haven't already.

Cascade River State Park via dnr.state.mn.us Cascade River State Park via dnr.state.mn.us loading...

Another fabulous park nestled along Lake Superior, closer to the northeast tip of Minnesota, Cascade River State Park has waterfalls, fishing, and the requisite camping & hiking.

Cuyuna SRA via dnr.state.mn.us Cuyuna SRA via dnr.state.mn.us loading...

"...but it's a State Recreation Area, not a State Park"

Breaking the rules of my own article? You betcha! My hometown of Crosby is now the home to over 50 miles world-class mountain biking trails as well as scuba diving, canoeing, and trout fishing.

Grand Portage State Park via dnr.state.mn.us Grand Portage State Park via dnr.state.mn.us loading...

Home to Minnesota's tallest waterfall, Grand Portage State Park is between Grand Marias and Thunder Bay. Hiking trails for all levels, and interpretive displays where you can learn about the Grand Portage Ojibwe people.

Get our free mobile app

Photos of Gooseberry Falls on Minnesota's Great North Shore! Went on a weekend trip to Minnesota's North Shore! Gallery Credit: Images by Choad