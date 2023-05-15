SMACK! Did You Know That Minnesota Has 51 Different Types Of Mosquitoes?

When you step outside your house, apartment, townhome, or cabin right now in Central Minnesota, you better put on the bug spray. It seems that the mosquitoes are especially thick right now, and after doing a little homework on skeeters in Minnesota, I found out that there are more than 50 different types that call Minnesota home.

According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District:

There are over 3,000 species of mosquitoes worldwide and here in Minnesota we have about 51 different species that are established. Only about half of those local species are considered a nuisance meaning that they bite humans or can vector diseases. Some species feed on birds, small mammals, frogs, and even worms or slugs and mostly leave humans alone. However, the most abundant species are human-biting and it's important to know the types of mosquitoes we have in Minnesota and the diseases they can potentially carry. -MMCD

If you are like me and the mosquitoes seem to find you more delicious than others, there are some things you can do to knock down the number of mosquitoes in your yard/neighborhood.

The Minnesota Department of Health states that:

"Turn over, cover, or throw out any items that could hold water"

"Empty, scrub, and change the water in pet bowls, bird baths, fountains, and pools at least once a week"

"Install and/or repair screens on windows and doors" to keep the mosquitoes out of your residence

Another thing you can do to keep the bugs at bay is to use a spray repellent with DEET or pyrethrin in it, as it repels the bugs and keeps them from biting you.

