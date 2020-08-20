Explore Minnesota; Adjusted State Fair and MN Hikes [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined WJON Outdoors reporter Jerry Carlson and I on WJON today. Alyssa talked about the State Fair Parade which starts today and runs through Sunday and then will run again from August 27-30 and finish up September 3-7. Alyssa discussed the wide variety of hiking options the state has too. Explore Minnesota put together their top ten. The 10 best include the North Country National Scenic Trail near Fergus Falls, the Red Head hiking and mountain bike trails in Chisholm, the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Lake Bemidji State Park in Bemidji and many more.

Explore Minnesota is doing some research on how tourism has been effected positively and/or negatively by Covid-19. Alyssa suspects that tourism along the Minnesota/Canada border has had a positive effect on tourism in that area and probably many other locations in the state. Locations that people can visit while social distancing especially outside are largely benefiting from the current climate in regards to travel.

Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.