A Thin Ice Reminder For Minnesotans Eager To Get Out Ice Fishing
If you've been dreaming of getting out on the ice and spending the better part of an afternoon fishing, it seems we will be dreaming a little bit longer. A new climate prediction is calling for a warmer-than-normal December. With that news being shared the state of Minnesota is reminding its residents that there is no such thing as safe ice, and going out now on the thin ice just puts other lives on the line trying to rescue yours if you were to break through the ice.
- Wait for at least four inches of new, clear ice before venturing out. Be sure to check ice thickness frequently.
- Always wear buoyant gear and ice picks. Each person should also carry a throw rope.
- Go with a buddy and keep some distance from each other so that you don’t fall through the ice together.
- Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.
The post from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is a good reminder this time of year, as some ponds and small lakes look good to go, but it just hasn't been cold enough long enough for there to be a safe amount of ice on area lakes.
Although I've heard they are getting houses ready to go out on Red Lake...
