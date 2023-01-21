Annual Winter Chill Brings Family Fun to St. Cloud Park [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota families took advantage of all of this season’s snow by hitting the hills and trails at a local park this weekend.

The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Winter Chill at Riverside Park Saturday afternoon.

The free event began in 2020 as a way to get families out to enjoy all the activities that winter and the city’s parks have to offer.

Park visitors had the chance to sled, snowshoe, cross-country ski, make arts and crafts, paint in the snow, win prizes, and enjoy s’mores beside the fire.

Ski rentals and introductory lessons were provided by the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Central MN SkiSparks Club.

