Albany, Annandale Advance in Boys Section Playoffs

Albany defeated Spectrum 87-64 Wednesday night at St. John's University in the Section 6-2-A semifinals. The Huskies led 46-26 at halftime and held on to win. Sam Hondl led Albany with 28 points, Zeke Austin added 23 points and Andrew Olson chipped in 18 points. Albany improves to 27-2.

Annandale defeated 6th seeded Osakis 61-50 at St. John's Wednesday night to earn a trip to the section final. The 2nd seeded Cardinals improve to 26-3. Annandale defeated Albany in their lone meeting January 4th, 64-43 at Albany.

The Section 6-2-A Final will be played at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall at 6 p.m. Friday night.