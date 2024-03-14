Albany, Annandale Advance in Boys Section Playoffs

photo - Lisa Anderson

Albany defeated Spectrum 87-64 Wednesday night at St. John's University in the Section 6-2-A semifinals.  The Huskies led 46-26 at halftime and held on to win.  Sam Hondl led Albany with 28 points, Zeke Austin added 23 points and Andrew Olson chipped in 18 points.  Albany improves to 27-2.

Annandale defeated 6th seeded Osakis 61-50 at St. John's Wednesday night to earn a trip to the section final.  The 2nd seeded Cardinals improve to 26-3.  Annandale defeated Albany in their lone meeting January 4th,  64-43 at Albany.

The Section 6-2-A Final will be played at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall at 6 p.m. Friday night.

 

