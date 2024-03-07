Albany, Holdingford Advance in Section Playoffs

Albany, Holdingford Advance in Section Playoffs

photo courtesy of Lisa Kalthoff Anderson

Albany will play Holdingford in the girls basketball Section 6-2-A final Friday at St. Cloud State.  The top seeded Huskies had no trouble with upset minded 12th seeded Annandale by posting a 78-34 win at St. John's Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

3rd seeded Holdingford defeated 2nd seeded Sauk Centre 47-44 in the 2nd semifinal to earn the opportunity to face Albany in the Section Final.  The Section 6-2-A Final will take place at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall at 6 p.m. Friday.

Albany is 27-1 while Holdingford is 25-4.  Albany defeated Holdingford 71-30 on December 5 in the lone previous meeting this season.

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

Filed Under: albany, girls basketball, Holdingford
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON